Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.75 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of MDYG stock opened at $82.13 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.59 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average of $85.76.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
