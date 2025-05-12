Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $35.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $269.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.52. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $36.95.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

