Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $1.68 Million in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6,263.9% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 15,544,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,483,000 after buying an additional 15,300,066 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,788,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,009 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,944,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,595 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,933.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,238,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,367 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,326,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $26.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.61. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

