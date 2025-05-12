Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Position in KraneShares China Alpha Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCAI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of KraneShares China Alpha Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCAI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,798 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in KraneShares China Alpha Index ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

KraneShares China Alpha Index ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of KCAI opened at $27.27 on Monday. KraneShares China Alpha Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $33.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 million and a PE ratio of 8.89.

KraneShares China Alpha Index ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The KraneShares China Alpha Index ETF (KCAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Qi China Alpha index. The fund tracks an index that seeks to outperform the CSI 300 Index by employing a systematic machine learning approach in selection and weighting of China A-shares. KCAI was launched on Aug 28, 2024 and is issued by KraneShares.

