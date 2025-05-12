Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.04% of Strattec Security as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter worth $475,000. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Rolando Guillot sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,794.30. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Strattec Security

Strattec Security Trading Up 10.1%

Shares of Strattec Security stock opened at $40.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strattec Security Co. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $53.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.65.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.55. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $144.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Strattec Security Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Strattec Security

(Free Report)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.