Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 11,475 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 118.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 837.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.7%

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $87.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.45. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $90.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $296.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

