Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 28,923 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 694.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.74% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seros Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $703,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $2,211,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS NAPR opened at $48.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.51.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

