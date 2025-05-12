Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 225.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,604 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.34% of Kelly Services worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KELYA. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,889,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after purchasing an additional 621,078 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at $4,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 498.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 135,730 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KELYA opened at $12.09 on Monday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $421.80 million, a PE ratio of -201.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is -50.00%.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

