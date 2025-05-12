Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 14,566 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,566 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,765,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,221,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,300,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,173,000 after acquiring an additional 320,593 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,982,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,969,000 after acquiring an additional 226,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 117,811 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $39.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

