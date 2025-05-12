Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 3,112,200 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112,200 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Varex Imaging worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $147,000.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VREX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $51,329.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,265.62. This represents a 50.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $98,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,769.32. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

VREX stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $283.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.