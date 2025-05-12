Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 865 Shares of Grizzle Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DARP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in Grizzle Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DARP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.11% of Grizzle Growth ETF worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grizzle Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $585,000.
Grizzle Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:DARP opened at $29.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.68. The company has a market cap of $3.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.53. Grizzle Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $37.00.
Grizzle Growth ETF Profile
The Grizzle Growth ETF (DARP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of global stocks involved in four key growth themes: Digitization and Cloud Computing, Future Media and Entertainment, Health and Wellness, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grizzle Growth ETF
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DARP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grizzle Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DARP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Grizzle Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grizzle Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.