Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 865 Shares of Grizzle Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DARP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in Grizzle Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DARP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.11% of Grizzle Growth ETF worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grizzle Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $585,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DARP opened at $29.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.68. The company has a market cap of $3.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.53. Grizzle Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

The Grizzle Growth ETF (DARP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of global stocks involved in four key growth themes: Digitization and Cloud Computing, Future Media and Entertainment, Health and Wellness, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

