Susquehanna International Group LLP Trims Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its position in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM – Free Report) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,993 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ULVM opened at $79.82 on Monday. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $69.72 and a 52 week high of $87.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.51. The firm has a market cap of $155.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.99.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.0424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (ULVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory US Value Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. ULVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.