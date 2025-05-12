Synlogic (SYBX) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Synlogic to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Synlogic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.56. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

