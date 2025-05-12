T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 71,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period.

Shares of TCAF stock opened at $32.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.93.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

