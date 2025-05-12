Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tanger were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,397,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,835 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Tanger by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,748,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,805,000 after purchasing an additional 697,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tanger during the 4th quarter worth $22,239,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger during the 4th quarter worth $20,955,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tanger by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 205,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $404,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,056.04. This represents a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tanger in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Tanger to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SKT

Tanger Stock Performance

NYSE:SKT opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Tanger Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Tanger had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $129.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 139.29%.

Tanger Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.