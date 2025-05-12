TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of TCW Transform 500 ETF worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in TCW Transform 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $419,000.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VOTE opened at $66.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.08.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Company Profile

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

