TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Price

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$96.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.25.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$78.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of C$64.93 and a 12 month high of C$84.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.

In other news, Director Tom Peddie sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.85, for a total value of C$27,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at C$6,985. This trade represents a 80.00% decrease in their position. Also, insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 67,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$73.98 per share, with a total value of C$4,958,609.78. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 169,402 shares of company stock worth $12,293,509 and have sold 23,427 shares worth $1,764,884. Corporate insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

