TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Price

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised Maple Leaf Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.80.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Maple Leaf Foods Increases Dividend

TSE MFI opened at C$26.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$19.61 and a 52-week high of C$27.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.84. The firm has a market cap of C$3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.61, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 324.76%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.