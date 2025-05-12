TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in TE Connectivity stock on April 8th.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/8/2025.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $152.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day moving average of $146.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.30 and a 12 month high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $3,669,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,497.52. The trade was a 49.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $4,481,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,728.75. This trade represents a 54.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

