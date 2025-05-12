TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of TEGNA worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in TEGNA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGNA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

TGNA stock opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $680.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.12%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

