Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YOU

Clear Secure Trading Down 0.9%

YOU stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Clear Secure had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clear Secure will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clear Secure by 24,161.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,300,000 after buying an additional 3,039,236 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Clear Secure by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,766,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,707,000 after buying an additional 1,463,748 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Clear Secure by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,512,000 after buying an additional 1,422,999 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at $37,697,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at $30,724,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.