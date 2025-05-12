TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Raised to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

TIXT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $647.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.18 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,868,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,241 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.7% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 6,052,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after acquiring an additional 41,235 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,606,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,312 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,189,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after buying an additional 1,418,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

