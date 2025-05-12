Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.34. On average, analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of TENX stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenax Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.