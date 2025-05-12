Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

TME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Nomura Securities upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 762,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 577,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99,799 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,478,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,013,000 after purchasing an additional 211,873 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 129,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 90,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

