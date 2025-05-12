Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $1.00 billion for the quarter.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance
TME stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.46.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is 28.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.
