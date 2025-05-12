Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $1.00 billion for the quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

TME stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

