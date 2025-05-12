Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $66.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.45.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,112,000 after buying an additional 45,583 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 41,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 124,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $71.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

