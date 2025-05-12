Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

NYSE TRNO opened at $57.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Terreno Realty by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 178,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

