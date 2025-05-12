The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Get AES alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AES

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

AES Stock Up 3.0%

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth about $121,627,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027,426 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,571,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519,129 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AES by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,948,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,087 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,083,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES opened at $11.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. AES has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AES will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. AES’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

About AES

(Get Free Report

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.