The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target to $44.00

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $142.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.87. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $28.93.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after buying an additional 92,791 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,607.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 1,337,497 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 33,131.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,250,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,246,419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 504,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

