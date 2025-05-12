The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nutrien from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas raised Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.93.

NYSE NTR opened at $55.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $60.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. Nutrien’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 203.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 6.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,568,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,943,000 after purchasing an additional 463,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,017,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,101,000 after purchasing an additional 130,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

