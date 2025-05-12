The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Stock Price

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

SLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $67.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SLN

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SLN stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Silence Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.42). Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.81% and a negative net margin of 342.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,399,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 424.8% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 849,676 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 165,300 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 539,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 205,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 48,165.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 499,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 498,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.