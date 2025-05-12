The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATUS. Raymond James raised shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altice USA will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in Altice USA by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

