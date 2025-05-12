The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target to $31.00

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $18.33 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,544.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 6,665.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

