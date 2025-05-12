The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 3,667 Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sotera Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,923,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,154,000 after buying an additional 173,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sotera Health by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after buying an additional 673,979 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,896,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after buying an additional 2,496,136 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after buying an additional 25,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after buying an additional 507,147 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

SHC stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.88. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $17.08.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.27%. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

