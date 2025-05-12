The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,231 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE FTI opened at $29.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.12. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $33.45.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $279,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,004,301.76. This trade represents a 8.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,119,825.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,495.85. The trade was a 23.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

