The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1,532.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 520,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 488,790 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 88,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,132 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,155,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 325.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 235,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE MIR opened at $16.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -86.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $18.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.34 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Mirion Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIR. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

