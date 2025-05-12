The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of National Health Investors worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,765,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 394,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,334,000 after buying an additional 104,186 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

National Health Investors Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $76.78 on Monday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.91 and a 52-week high of $86.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. The firm had revenue of $68.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

About National Health Investors

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.