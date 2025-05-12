The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 789.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Diodes by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Stock Up 12.5%

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $44.91 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Diodes had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $332.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Diodes announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DIOD. Baird R W raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Report on DIOD

About Diodes

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.