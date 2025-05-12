The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $269,320,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,387,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Unity Software by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,886,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,032 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 366.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,936,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Unity Software by 541.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 799,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 675,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on U. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.21.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE:U opened at $20.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.29.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.77 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In related news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $30,243.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 450,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,775,100.08. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $3,598,340.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,814,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,771,791.08. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 782,231 shares of company stock worth $18,033,528. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

