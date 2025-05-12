The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,222,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,046,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,569,000 after acquiring an additional 230,450 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,084,000 after acquiring an additional 939,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after acquiring an additional 28,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 266,361.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,385,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,080 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $17.30 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.38). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The business had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.37.

Read Our Latest Report on APLS

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $139,781.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,123. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $154,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.