The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Impinj by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Impinj by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get Impinj alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $153,374.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,300.76. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $823,232.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,076 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,627.28. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,290 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj Stock Performance

Impinj stock opened at $100.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 1.64. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $239.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Impinj had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.