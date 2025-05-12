The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $42,006,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $22,635,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 108,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 85,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,233,000 after buying an additional 77,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $4,794,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 1.9%

IIPR opened at $54.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.73. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $138.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $536,109.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,960.30. This represents a 84.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IIPR. Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Innovative Industrial Properties

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.