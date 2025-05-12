The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in IPG Photonics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPGP stock opened at $60.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.92. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average of $68.48.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $227.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. CL King upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

