The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE:ATGE opened at $136.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.13. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $136.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $466.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $496,887.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,384.32. This represents a 37.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

