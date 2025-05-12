The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.82 Million Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,868,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,849,000 after buying an additional 1,636,612 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,722,000 after buying an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 596,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,596,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 541,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,937,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 12,474 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $916,340.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,504.22. The trade was a 28.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,960. This trade represents a 5.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMS opened at $75.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.22. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.66.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.47). GMS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

GMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on GMS in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on GMS from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GMS from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

