The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 402.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.91. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.62 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

CNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, April 28th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $246,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,178. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

