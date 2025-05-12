The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.93 Million Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $35.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $40.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $186,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,252.75. This represents a 28.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

