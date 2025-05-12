The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.95 Million Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,203 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $31.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $52.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.