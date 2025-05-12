The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,954,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,478,000 after buying an additional 378,356 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,174,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,936,000 after buying an additional 596,956 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,014,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,318,000 after buying an additional 1,780,366 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,248,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,102,000 after buying an additional 220,025 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2,962.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,015,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,838,000 after buying an additional 2,916,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $181,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $457,552.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,464.53. This represents a 11.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,600 shares of company stock worth $914,076 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MWA

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.83. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.