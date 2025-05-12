The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of WD-40 worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,006,000 after acquiring an additional 16,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $54,571,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $231.82 on Monday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $292.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.17.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 59.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 256 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.83 per share, with a total value of $57,044.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,363.76. The trade was a 6.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson raised WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

